Peterborough, UK: In a bizarre turn of events, 29-year-old Mobashar Yasin led police on a high-speed car chase through Peterborough’s streets, only to offer what might be the most absurd excuse ever for failing to stop.
Reckless Escape Turns Heads
The drama unfolded in Millfield when police, responding to a drug deal report, signalled Yasin to stop his black Toyota Corolla. Defying orders, Yasin sped off, reversing down Lime Tree Avenue and mounting the curb in a desperate attempt to evade capture.
High-Speed Chase and Shocking End
Yasin’s wild ride through residential areas, dodging vehicles at high speeds, ended abruptly on Springfield Road, where his path was blocked by a local’s car. While his accomplice fled, Yasin was arrested, testing positive for cannabis but failing to provide a conclusive sample.
The Excuse That Stunned Authorities
At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Yasin’s excuse for not stopping left the court in disbelief. In the video below, Yasin tells officers that he did not think that he ‘never knew’ that officers were trying to stop him.
Dubbed as potentially the most ridiculous excuse ever heard, it highlights the growing concerns over drug-impaired driving and reckless behaviour on the roads.
🚨 WATCH 🚨 Surely, this fleeing driver wins the award for the most ridiculous excuse EVER given for failing to stop for the police!? @CambsCops @PboroCops did a great job keeping up with this dangerous driver.— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) December 21, 2023
Don't forget to follow us on X for more videos from the front… pic.twitter.com/DEnYD0FKUT
Please help support our team of former emergency sPennock’s HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!
You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.
Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!
Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news
Join our WhatsApp community!
ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities.
To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press 'Join community'.
No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team.
Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free!
If you don't like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose 'exit group'.
Let us know what you think in the comments below