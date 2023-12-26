Peterborough, UK: In a bizarre turn of events, 29-year-old Mobashar Yasin led police on a high-speed car chase through Peterborough’s streets, only to offer what might be the most absurd excuse ever for failing to stop.

Reckless Escape Turns Heads

The drama unfolded in Millfield when police, responding to a drug deal report, signalled Yasin to stop his black Toyota Corolla. Defying orders, Yasin sped off, reversing down Lime Tree Avenue and mounting the curb in a desperate attempt to evade capture.

High-Speed Chase and Shocking End

Yasin’s wild ride through residential areas, dodging vehicles at high speeds, ended abruptly on Springfield Road, where his path was blocked by a local’s car. While his accomplice fled, Yasin was arrested, testing positive for cannabis but failing to provide a conclusive sample.

The Excuse That Stunned Authorities

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Yasin’s excuse for not stopping left the court in disbelief. In the video below, Yasin tells officers that he did not think that he ‘never knew’ that officers were trying to stop him.

Dubbed as potentially the most ridiculous excuse ever heard, it highlights the growing concerns over drug-impaired driving and reckless behaviour on the roads.

🚨 WATCH 🚨 Surely, this fleeing driver wins the award for the most ridiculous excuse EVER given for failing to stop for the police!? @CambsCops @PboroCops did a great job keeping up with this dangerous driver.



Don't forget to follow us on X for more videos from the front… pic.twitter.com/DEnYD0FKUT — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) December 21, 2023

