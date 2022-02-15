Shocking CCTV footage has been released by Derbyshire Police of the moment when an irresponsible father ploughed into the side of an HGV with his three-year-old boy in the back of his car.

Declan Webster lost control of his Toyota Corolla after racing through the streets of Chesterfield with two other drivers – topping speeds of 84mph.

The trio – including brothers Michael and Robert Bower – had spent several hours in a beer garden before driving off in their vehicles and racing each other in Brimington Road North in August 2020.

Watch what happened in the video below: