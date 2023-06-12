After a spate of near-miss incidents over the weekend, HM Coastguard is renewing its call to the public: Leave the inflatables at home when heading for the coast.
The sunny conditions and strong tides have proven to be a dangerous mix for those on inflatables, leading to numerous distress situations that kept rescue teams on their toes.
Recent Rescues Highlight Risks
In the past week alone, Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team and Troon lifeboats have attended four incidents involving inflatables, including two incidents with inflatable paddling pools carrying multiple passengers.
Quick intervention from the teams averted disaster and brought all parties safely back to shore.
#WATCH @HMCoastguard @MCA_media has issued a reminder to beachgoers this weekend that inflatables are not for the coast. It follows multiple incidents across the country of people needing help after their inflatable was blown out to sea. pic.twitter.com/O05tXIBrdX— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) June 11, 2023
In a particularly perilous event on Thursday, an inflatable paddling pool with three people aboard began taking on water and drifted far offshore.
In response, the helicopter team at Prestwick was called into action, winching the passengers to safety and delivering them to the awaiting rescue teams at Ardrossan and Ayr.
Inflatables vs The Sea: Statistics Speak
According to recent data from the HM Coastguard and RNLI, over the last 12 months, there have been 1,039 incidents involving inflatable toys.
This reflects a decrease of 10% from the previous two years, which saw 1,143 such incidents.
Shockingly, 83% of these emergencies were linked to the use of inflatables without a life jacket.
Despite the decline in incidents, these figures stress the considerable risks associated with the use of inflatables at sea.
Beach Safety Measures: Life Jackets Over Inflatables
Despite the perception of being harmless fun, inflatables are not designed for open water and can quickly become hazards.
They can easily be blown offshore or overturned due to waves, creating an alarming situation, particularly if a life jacket is not in use.
To ensure a safe beach experience, the Coastguard advises beachgoers to wear a life jacket when in or near the water and stay close to the shore.
Awareness of weather conditions and those around you in the water is crucial, as is the understanding that inflatables should not be used in rough seas.
Under no circumstances should alcohol or drugs be combined with any water activities.
In an emergency, bystanders are urged to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.
In the interest of public safety, inflatables are best reserved for controlled environments like swimming pools, and beachgoers should instead rely on life jackets and wetsuits.
This switch can significantly reduce risks and ensure our coasts continue to be places of joy and recreation.
Before you go...
In a world where mainstream media narratives often eclipse the harsh realities faced by our valiant men and women in the emergency services, we at Emergency Services News have made it our mission to bring these overlooked stories into the spotlight.
Our team is exclusively composed of dedicated volunteers, all veterans of the emergency services. They commit their time and expertise to this cause, not for financial gain, but out of a shared passion to honour their colleagues and dispel the misconceptions that mainstream media perpetuates.
Despite running at a loss, we persist. We believe in the importance of our mission - to elevate the dignity and courage of those who risk their lives for us every single day. But we need your help.
If you believe in our cause and value the fact-based news we deliver, consider supporting us financially. Your contribution will directly sustain this platform, enabling us to continue giving a voice to the real heroes – our emergency service personnel. By donating, you are not only backing our mission, but you're also standing in solidarity with those who don their uniforms each day to keep you and your family safe. Unlike many critics in the mainstream media, you're making a clear statement of your support. We're profoundly grateful for any amount you can contribute, and promise to continue delivering the authentic, important stories that often go unheard in mainstream news. Thank you for joining us in this journey.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
