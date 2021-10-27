Have you ever been caught in the back end of a rolling roadblock and have been left wondering what happened?
A video shared online by PC Willis (South Yorkshire Police) gives a unique insight into how a rolling roadblock is initiated and why they are used.
PC Willis responded to reports of a large piece of debris on the road.
And judging by the size of the object removed from the motorway, it would not be an exaggeration to say that PC Willis’s action perhaps helped save someone’s life.
If a motorcyclist had hit the debris removed from the road, it is unlikely that they would have stayed on their motorbike.
So next time you are caught in a rolling roadblock, just remember that the actions of either the police officer or highways traffic officer could end up saving someone’s life.
