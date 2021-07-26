You have probably already seen the pictures and videos from the weekend of parts of London and the southeast being battered by flash floods. So we thought that now would be a good time to remind motorists about the dangers of driving into deep floodwater.

While most people have enough common sense not to drive through deep floodwater, unfortunately, there are always those who throw common sense to the wind.

This private hire vehicle driver soon found out why the other motorists were not going through the floodwater.

And, after beeping his horn in disgust at their refusal to drive forward, the driver of the Zafira soon found out why they were holding back.

