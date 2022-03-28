An ‘idiot driver’ who live-streamed his dangerous driving on TikTok (scroll down for footage) has walked away with only minor injuries after crashing his car on the A13 in Newham.

The incident happened at around 00:30 hours on Saturday, March 26th.

Despite being deleted on TikTok, footage of the incident has been shared on Twitter and shows the driver of a car speeding past and undertaking vehicles on the eastbound section of the A13.

The live stream of the dangerous driving was broadcast from a TikToker with the handle ‘saqlain00_’. Since the incident, all of the videos on ‘saqlain00_’ channel have been deleted.

At the beginning of the footage, ‘saqlain00_’ can be heard to ask: ‘What’s the speed on!?’ as the driver of the car undertakes vehicles at high speed.

Meanwhile, viewers leave comments on the footage with one TikToker saying: ‘He’s driving so fast’ with a laughing emoji added at the end of the text.

TikToker ‘saqlain00_’ reacts as the driver of the speeding vehicle loses control on the A13 in Newham.

Another user adds: ‘man is playing w [sic] death.’

‘saqlain00_’, who is now narrating the driving, then adds: ‘man playing with death, blud.’

The idiotic driver of the car then replies: ‘this is my playground, bro’ as he continues to race along the 50mph stretch of road.

‘saqlain00_’ then seems to suggest that he has previously been in the car with the dangerous driver just as he almost hits a vehicle as he is undertaking it.

The narrator of the dangerous driving then shouts ‘Oooooooo’ (referring to the near-miss) as he puts his hands over his mouth.

The dangerous driver then can be heard to say: ‘I nearly hit him, bruv.’

The unnamed driver of the speeding vehicle escapes with only minor injuries after his car burst into flames.

As ‘saqlain00_’ starts to laugh, the driver of the speeding vehicle appears to lose control of his car as it spins out of control.

After the out-of-control car comes to a stop, the driver can be heard to say: ‘I died, bro’ as ‘saqlain00_’ responds with ‘what the f**k, bro’.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“Officers were called at 12.36am on Saturday, March 26, following reports a car had collided with the central reservation on the A13 just past the junction with Prince Regent Lane.

“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. London Fire Brigade also attended as the car was on fire following the collision.

“One man was treated for minor injuries. The driver will be summoned to court in due course.”

‘saqlain00_’ who, according to his TikTok profile, appears to represent a clothing brand called ‘livingbrazy’ describes himself on his Instagram account as a ‘professional footballer’.

However, social media users have started commenting on ‘saqlain00_’ Instagram posts (saqlainc00) in the absence of his TikTok videos, with one user commenting ‘don’t encourage ur friend to speed when they are driving.’

The comment was left on a sponsored post paid for by ‘premium.kits55’.

Responding to the footage on Twitter, one social media user said:

‘Pick just about any night on the A13 between Dagenham and Aspen Way and you’ll find cars weaving in and out of traffic, undertaking, overtaking, driving recklessly. It’s the norm.’

Another described both the driver as an ‘idiot’ who ‘put innocent lives at risk thanks to their idiotic driving’

Since being shared on Twitter, the footage has been viewed over 300k times.

Another video added to the comments on the original tweet shows a vehicle in flames.

This must of been what I went past last night then pic.twitter.com/0kmpw1m1aC — Rhys (@rhys_rd19) March 26, 2022