Two identical twin brothers who took their mother’s car without her consent before leading police on a high-speed pursuit, during which they rammed the police, have been sent to prison.

Derby Crown Court heard how driver Michael Caddick and his passenger, Jamie Caddick, made obscene hand gestures to the police during the pursuit as they risked the lives of motorists and pedestrians with their outrageously poor driving.

During the pursuit, Caddick smashed through two farm gates in their futile bid to get away from officers.

They even raced past a village school at double the speed limit as Caddick struggled to keep control of his mum’s red Mini.

Between them, the Caddick twins have a shocking 172 previous offences to their names.

Michael Caddick has 29 convictions for 98 offences, including 11 for driving while disqualified and six for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Jamie Caddick pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and has 31 previous convictions for 74 offences.

Both have served a previous jail term of six-and-a-half years for a robbery they committed together.

Watch what happened in the video below: