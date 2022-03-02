An ice cream man has recorded the heartwarming moment when he made two paramedics day after he offered them some free ice cream.

In the video below, shared by MrTeeKingofDesserts on TikTok, two medics can be seen with a big smile on their faces as they watch ‘Mr Tee’ create two giant Mr Whippy’s.

As he hands the ice creams over, ‘Mr Tee’ tells the medics: ‘It’s absolutely free mate, don’t you worry about it.’

In response to the kind gesture, one of the life-saving paramedics can be heard saying: ‘absolute legend’.

‘Mr Tee’ then says: ‘You guys deserve it’ as another paramedic in the background can be seen walking to her emergency ambulance with an ice cream in her hand.

Since being shared on TikTok, the video has been ‘liked’ nearly 80,000 times.

One social media user commented: ‘Your such a fantastic person, you are so kind and generous. no wonder you are known as a hero.’

Another added: ‘look at his eyes! you’ve just made him so nostalgic 🥰 he’s beaming with pure joy just like a kid would’.

As you would expect, not everyone agreed with the gesture of goodwill.

One TikToker remarked: ‘I’d make em [sic] pay business is business’.

‘Mr Tee’ replied: ‘Everyone’s different… me I give away 20/30 ice creams every day and buzz off doing so.’

Check out the smiles on the faces of these two #paramedics as they are given some free ice cream 😍 When the paramedics call the vendor a 'legend' he, quite rightly, corrects them.



Check out the smiles on the faces of these two #paramedics as they are given some free ice cream 😍 When the paramedics call the vendor a 'legend' he, quite rightly, corrects them.

— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) March 2, 2022