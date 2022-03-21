Footage has been shared of the vast UK Fire Aid convoy making its way across Poland as it heads for Ukraine (scroll down for video).

The convoy was met with cheers and smiles as it rolled out of Wroclaw this morning (21st March).

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, fire services from across the UK have donated thousands of items and kit to support their Ukrainian colleagues in the Ukrainian emergency services.

UK charity, FIRE AID and International Development (FIRE AID), and the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) coordinated the donations of more than 5,000 items of fire and rescue equipment and PPE, which set off in convoy to Ukraine.

Twenty-four fire engines, thermal imaging cameras for finding victims, generators, lighting, hoses, rescue equipment, and thousands of PPE sets are among the donated items.

Every fire service across the UK has stepped in to support these efforts.

The deployment of these donations is being supported by funding from the Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and the FIA Foundation and through a public appeal via JustGiving.

When it reaches Ukraine, the equipment will be used to support firefighters, emergency services, and volunteers battling together on the front line, often using old or worn equipment.

The Ukrainian Emergency Services are dealing daily with fires and other emergencies to protect lives, people and property as the invasion devastate the country.

