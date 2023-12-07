In a recent incident captured on video, a marked police patrol car inadvertently executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) manoeuvre on an unmarked police vehicle (scroll down for the footage).

This occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a suspect, leading to an unexpected and unusual turn of events.

Details of the Incident

The footage, taken from the dashboard camera of the marked patrol car, begins with the officer responding to an urgent call involving a fleeing suspect.

The video shows the patrol car accelerating to catch up with a speeding vehicle.

As standard procedure in such high-speed pursuits, the officer in the marked car decides to employ a PIT manoeuvre, a tactic used to safely and effectively stop fleeing vehicles.

Unexpectedly, after the manoeuvre was executed, causing the targeted vehicle to spin and come to a halt, the driver of the spun vehicle activated blue and red flashing lights, revealing it to be an unmarked police car.

The officer in the unmarked vehicle, also responding to the same call, exits his car with his arms raised in a gesture of non-aggression and surprise.

Immediate Reactions

Upon realising the error, the officer in the marked patrol vehicle is heard expressing his surprise and confusion. “Oh – I didn’t see your lights,” he says, indicating a lack of awareness that the vehicle he had pursued and immobilized was part of the police force.

Analysis of Communication and Procedure

This incident highlights significant aspects of communication and identification protocols within police operations, especially during high-pressure scenarios such as pursuits.

Using unmarked vehicles in police work is common, but this situation underscores the potential for miscommunication and misidentification.

In high-speed pursuits, decision-making is often split-second, relying heavily on visual cues and radio communication.

The lack of distinctive markings or visible identification on the unmarked police car likely contributed to the misjudgment.

Additionally, this event brings to light the importance of comprehensive communication between units responding to the same incident.

I love it when a police chase has a happy ending. pic.twitter.com/RU48zZx1bK — BattlecockActual (@TheBattlecock) December 5, 2023