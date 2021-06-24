Dashcam footage has captured the moment when an HGV collided with a tipper truck outside Tilbury Docks on Tuesday 22nd June.

As the HGV was approaching the junction, the tipper truck turned right, straight into the path of the HGV, which then veered out of control after it was struck by the tipper truck just behind the cab.

The HGV narrowly avoiding hitting other vehicles as it shed its load onto the road.

A VOSA vehicle that had been parked next to the scene quickly made its way round to the crash site.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

