In a dramatic act of courage, Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer heroically rescued an 8-year-old girl from a partially frozen pond in Cambridge, Vermont (scroll down for the video).

The incident, captured on bodycam footage released by the Vermont State Police, showcases the bravery and quick action of the officer in the face of life-threatening conditions.

The emergency unfolded in December when the young girl and her siblings were playing on the thin ice of a local pond.

Tragically, the ice gave way, plunging two of the children into the frigid waters.

A vigilant 80-year-old bystander managed to rescue one of the children, a 6-year-old girl, who was close to the shore.

However, the older girl found herself in grave danger, stranded near the centre of the deep, icy pond.

Trooper Archer, who was on routine patrol in the vicinity, responded immediately upon receiving the distress call.

Demonstrating exceptional resolve, she equipped herself with a throw-rope and flotation device from her cruiser and, with no regard for her safety, dived into the near-freezing pond after removing her duty belt.

The bodycam footage vividly captures the tense moments as Trooper Archer swims through the icy waters to reach the young girl.

Her quick thinking and decisive action were crucial in securing the girl and bringing her safely back to shore.

Trooper Keith Cote, arriving just in time at the scene, assisted by carrying the girl to a waiting ambulance from Cambridge Rescue.

The child was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where she received treatment for injuries initially believed to be life-threatening.

In a heartening turn of events, she has since completely recovered and returned home, a testament to the quick action of the officers involved.

State Police Lt. Cory Lozier expressed immense pride in Trooper Archer’s and Trooper Cote’s actions, praising their selfless and heroic efforts.

“Both Troopers responded to the scene within minutes of the call and immediately went into action, with zero hesitation or regard for their own safety. Because of their actions that day, a very young girl is alive and well,” he said.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the everyday risks taken by police officers and first responders in safeguarding public safety.

