Los Angeles, California – Dramatic footage released by the LAPD shows the moment when officers rescued a pilot from his down aircraft moments before a Metrolink service comes barreling through a level crossing.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at around 14:00 hours local time.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft took off from Whiteman Airport and crash-landed on the railway tracks at 14:10 hours local time. The cause of the crash is being investigated by FAA investigators.

The body camera footage shows the heroic officers pulling the injured pilot from the wreckage seconds before the train hits, undoubtedly saving his life.

The train suffered minor damage, and there are no reports of any injuries to anyone aboard the train.

Make sure you never miss any of our stories or videos by signing up for our FREE newsletter! by clicking > HERE < (it takes 30 seconds!)