Los Angeles, California – Dramatic footage released by the LAPD shows the moment when officers rescued a pilot from his down aircraft moments before a Metrolink service comes barreling through a level crossing.
The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at around 14:00 hours local time.
The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft took off from Whiteman Airport and crash-landed on the railway tracks at 14:10 hours local time. The cause of the crash is being investigated by FAA investigators.
The body camera footage shows the heroic officers pulling the injured pilot from the wreckage seconds before the train hits, undoubtedly saving his life.
The train suffered minor damage, and there are no reports of any injuries to anyone aboard the train.
Make sure you never miss any of our stories or videos by signing up for our FREE newsletter! by clicking > HERE < (it takes 30 seconds!)
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below