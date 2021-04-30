New Mexico, US – New Mexico police officer got back to his feet and returned fire seconds after being shot by the alleged killer of a state trooper.
The dramatic video shows Las Cruces Police Officer Adrian De La Garza perform a pit manoeuvre to stop the armed suspect during a pursuit after the suspect allegedly killed New Mexico State Police Trooper Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop, KFOX 14 in El Paso, Texas, reported.
De La Garza is immediately shot by suspect Omar Felix Cueva and falls to the ground during the hail of gunfire.
But the brave officer quickly gets up despite his serious injuries and continues firing at Cueva until he reaches the suspect’s car.
Cueva was killed during the shootout with officers.
In the video, fellow officers provide first aid to De La Garza, who is later airlifted to hospital.
Cueva was accused of shooting father-of-three Jarrott multiple times during the routine traffic stop in February with an AR-15-style rifle while he was on his way to Las Cruces for a drug deal, police said.
Jarrott’s wife is expecting their fourth child later this year.
After shooting Jarrott in cold blood, the suspect led officers on a 40-mile pursuit on Interstate 10 that ended in the fatal shootout.
Police said that Cueva had a “violent criminal history,” including drug charges involving cocaine and meth.
