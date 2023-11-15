Basildon, Essex – Jack Godfrey, a 24-year-old resident of Kent View Road, Basildon, faced stern legal consequences for dangerous driving, ironically proven by his own helmet cam footage (scroll down for the video)

This incident occurred in Chelmsford, resulting in a hearing at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 November.

Self-Incriminating Evidence

Godfrey’s conviction was significantly influenced by the helmet cam footage he shot while riding his “superbike.”

The recording, which captured a series of hazardous manoeuvres, led to his 12-month disqualification and a directive to perform 200 hours of unpaid community work.

He must also re-sit his driving test and pay £269 in fines and costs.

Dangerous Pursuit on Essex Roads

The episode unfolded on Saturday, 15 July, when a Roads Policing officer from Essex Police observed Godfrey’s motorbike with a non-compliant registration plate on the A12 at junction 19.

The subsequent follow along the A130 in Rettendon revealed the motorcyclist’s perilous driving style, including risky overtaking.

Upon intercepting the bike, the officer discovered and confiscated the SD card from the mounted dash cam, which later revealed alarming footage.

Godfrey was seen reaching speeds up to 150mph, overtaking dangerously, and performing a “wheelie” amidst oncoming traffic, narrowly avoiding a roundabout collision.

Official Response and Legal Actions

Police Constable Danny Wheeler, who led the case, expressed his concerns: “The rider’s actions were egregiously dangerous, treating public roads as a personal racetrack, heedless of safety.”

Although Godfrey faced no additional penalty for the non-compliant registration plate, the court’s decision underscored the seriousness of his actions.

Join our WhatsApp community! ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities. To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press ‘Join community’. No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team. Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free! If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose ‘exit group’. Join our community