Basildon, Essex – Jack Godfrey, a 24-year-old resident of Kent View Road, Basildon, faced stern legal consequences for dangerous driving, ironically proven by his own helmet cam footage (scroll down for the video)
This incident occurred in Chelmsford, resulting in a hearing at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 November.
Self-Incriminating Evidence
Godfrey’s conviction was significantly influenced by the helmet cam footage he shot while riding his “superbike.”
The recording, which captured a series of hazardous manoeuvres, led to his 12-month disqualification and a directive to perform 200 hours of unpaid community work.
He must also re-sit his driving test and pay £269 in fines and costs.
Dangerous Pursuit on Essex Roads
The episode unfolded on Saturday, 15 July, when a Roads Policing officer from Essex Police observed Godfrey’s motorbike with a non-compliant registration plate on the A12 at junction 19.
The subsequent follow along the A130 in Rettendon revealed the motorcyclist’s perilous driving style, including risky overtaking.
Upon intercepting the bike, the officer discovered and confiscated the SD card from the mounted dash cam, which later revealed alarming footage.
Godfrey was seen reaching speeds up to 150mph, overtaking dangerously, and performing a “wheelie” amidst oncoming traffic, narrowly avoiding a roundabout collision.
Official Response and Legal Actions
Police Constable Danny Wheeler, who led the case, expressed his concerns: “The rider’s actions were egregiously dangerous, treating public roads as a personal racetrack, heedless of safety.”
Although Godfrey faced no additional penalty for the non-compliant registration plate, the court’s decision underscored the seriousness of his actions.
Join our WhatsApp community!
ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities.
To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press ‘Join community’.
No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team.
Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free!
If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose ‘exit group’.
Before you go...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust. Our volunteer team of emergency services veterans are dedicated to bringing you authentic, underreported stories, not for financial gain, but out of a shared passion to honour those who risk their lives for us.
While we persist in our mission despite running at a loss, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by our heroes, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below