Sussex Police has released some heartwarming footage of the moment when ‘Cassie’ the cocker-spaniel, was reunited with her family eight years after being stolen by heartless thieves.

Cassie was in her family’s front garden when cowardly thieves snatched her from right under their noses.

Following a tip-off made to the police by a member of the public about a suspected puppy farm, Rural Crime Team officers along with the RSPCA entered the site and found Cassie.

Full story in the video below: