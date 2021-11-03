A video has been shared (scroll down for footage) on Twitter showing the moment when groups of unruly youths can be seen firing fireworks at each other on a busy street.

In the footage, scores of officers in public order gear can be seen trying to contain the youths as powerful fireworks are indiscriminately aimed at people walking along the road.

The video does not give details concerning when and where exactly the incident occurred. Still, it is understood to have been connected to reports of large-scale disorder in Greenwich over the weekend.

A hooded male goads a line of police officers

Tweeting from the official account for Greenwich Police, Safer Schools Sergeant Geoff Warren lambasted parents for letting the youngsters run wild.

He told parents taking their eye off disorderly kids to “come down, find them, and take them home”.

In the statement, Sgt Warren said:

“Dear parents and guardians, I am writing to you all in my role as Safer Schools Sergeant for Greenwich Borough and as an officer who witnessed the horrible scenes in Woolwich Town Centre last night and earlier in the week.

“Yesterday evening myself, my team and many other officers were deployed in Woolwich Town Centre to deal with hundreds of youths throwing fireworks, causing disorder and ‘hanging around’.

“There was also a young man stabbed in the town centre last night and a vulnerable member of the public receiving medical attention after a firework was thrown in his direction.

Fireworks were aimed indiscriminately at members of the public

He added “many fireworks” were thrown in the “busy area where young children, elderly and vulnerable people were present”.

The Sgt said it was “only luck that prevented more people getting seriously hurt”.

He condemned the actions, writing: “I feel the community was let down by the children present and it is your responsibility as parents and guardians to make sure they do not let their community down again.”

