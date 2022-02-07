Footage has emerged on social media of the moment when a group of males who had gathered for an illegal car meet prevented a Roads Policing Unit from stopping a dangerous driver.

In the footage (see below), a silver BMW drifts around a roundabout as a group of spectators look on before a marked Police BMW X5 intercepts it.

The BMW then reverses as members of the crowd can be heard to shout ‘block the feds, blocks the feds’.

Around a dozen males surround the police car within a few moments, preventing it from moving as the BMW speeds off.

