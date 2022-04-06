Footage has emerged (scroll down for video) of the moment when an emergency ambulance – donated to the Ukrainian emergency services by the NHS – was blown up in Odesa.

Thankfully, nobody was in the ambulance at the time and there have been no reports of any injuries following the attack.

On 28th March, a team of volunteers from London Ambulance Service set off for Poland, driving ten reconditioned ambulances filled with medical supplies.

The vehicles were donated to a charity helping to bolster humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

As several ambulance NHS trusts in the UK have donated decommissioned vehicles to the Ukrainian emergency services, it is hard to know which Trust the emergency ambulance that was blown up belonged to.

But when our team compared the Battenburg markings from an image in a London Ambulance Service press release to a still taken from the video footage before the vehicle was blown up, we concluded that the ambulance probably was one of the vehicles donated by the LAS.

This has not been confirmed by the LAS