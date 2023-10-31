A video has emerged on X showing the moment when a woman punches a schoolboy in the face on a bus before turning her aggression towards another child who she calls ‘fat’ (scroll down for the footage)

The disturbing footage starts showing the woman sticking her middle finger up to the teenage boy as he sticks his finger up at her. The woman then knocks the boy’s hand out of the way before punching him in the face.

The boy, clearly shocked and scared, then raises both of his hands to his face to defend himself from the violent and aggressive woman.

With his hands still covering his face, the aggressive female shouts: ‘Talk again, talk again…I told you, man, don’t run your mouth at me. You’re f**king 12, bro, do you know how old I am? I could have you at this age!’

Scared, having just been punched in the face and threatened, the boy sits quietly as the woman’s attention then turns to another child, this time a female, on the bus.

“I don’t know why you are laughing; your’e fat yourself as well. The female then leans down towars the young girl, getting in her face, and shouts: ‘what, what!? Talk again! Talk again!”

At this stage, no adults have intervened, and the bus continues towards its next stop. It is not clear if the driver had activated the alarm or had made any attempts to contact the police.

The aggressive female continues to threaten the schoolgirl: ‘Talk, talk! I dare you to talk! I will bang you in your face.’ The girl looks on, bemused and scared.

The woman then trains her aggression towards another schoolboy, shouting: ‘Little boy; I will punch you in your face’ before the video ends as children can be heard telling the aggressive woman to ‘chill’.

The footage has been watched nearly 2 million times. Commenting on the video, one social media user said: ‘@Ex_arv_sgt Absolutely disgusting, the height of being a bully. I hope she regrets every bit of it after this video is shown.’

Another added: ‘MarcusArelius68 What’s really bad is it no one stood up for him no one did one thing nothing… that is what’s really really sad’

@samotalis Posted: ‘Why all these people did nothing?. They need programming for nowadays humanity is lost. We act like computers.’

If you would like to stay updated on this story, please ensure that you join our brand-new WhatsApp channel by clicking HERE

How does this improve our society? pic.twitter.com/58IYaJ6L2k — David Vance (@DVATW) October 30, 2023