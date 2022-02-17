A man has been sentenced after his irresponsible behaviour and reckless actions whilst driving dangerously resulted in a family being inches away from serious injuries (scroll down for video).
Patrick Williams, aged 33 and of Robins Gardens in Dorset, appeared at Gloucester Crown Court on Monday 14th February.
The Judge previously heard how a family were travelling along the A433 between Cirencester and Tetbury on Good Friday of last year (2nd April 2021) when Williams’ car skidded before rolling, flying through the air and narrowly missing them.
The Musty’s had taken their teenage son on a driving lesson in the Cotswolds when the collision took place.
Luckily they did not sustain any injuries but were shaken by what happened.
The incident was caught on the dashcam of the Musty’s vehicle and a vehicle that was travelling behind them.
Several witnesses at the scene had stopped to help and reported how Williams was abusive, sounded drunk and smelt strongly of alcohol so believed he had been drink driving.
One witness told officers how they had previously been overtaken by Williams on the outskirts of Tetbury and believed that he was driving recklessly, going around 80mph on a blind corner.
