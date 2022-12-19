A fly-tipper caught dumping and setting fire to rubbish has lost his licence after his actions were recorded by a military helicopter that just happened to be passing by (scroll down for footage).

Melksham resident Corey Ross Carr of Somerset Crescent, who operated CC Waste Removal & Clearance, pleaded guilty to 4 environmental and one Trading Standards offence at Swindon Magistrates Court in June in a case brought by Wiltshire Council.

The court saw video footage shot by a passing Ministry of Defence helicopter taken on 17 November 2021 of Carr dumping waste and setting a mattress alight on land owned by Wilts & Berks Canal Trust in Melksham.

On top of the court’s sentence, which included £1,295 fine and costs, the agency, working with Wiltshire Council, revoked Carr’s licence to carry waste to prevent any further waste-related criminal activity.

Stephanie Marriott of the Environment Agency said:

‘The culprit used Facebook to advertise his services, illegally referring to his business as ‘fully audited’ by the Environment Agency.

‘This was a lie.

‘Holding a waste carrier’s licence means signing up to a commitment to properly dispose of waste in the right place. And if you break that commitment, we revoke your licence.’

Cllr Dr Mark McClelland, Wiltshire Council Cabinet Member for Waste, said:

‘This fly-tipping prosecution was a great example of partnership working, and so it’s great news that Mr Carr’s licence to carry waste has been revoked by the Environment Agency.

‘We will not tolerate fly-tipping in Wiltshire and will continue to work closely with partnership agencies to prosecute anyone who believes that they can flout the rules and blight our communities and environment.’

