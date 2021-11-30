CCTV footage (scroll down for video) has been released by Burnley Police (Lancashire) as part of an investigation into the cowardly attacks against emergency workers on bonfire night.

Emergency workers from the police, ambulance service and fire and rescue service came under attack after being lured by mindless morons intent on harming these life-savers.

Whilst thankfully no emergency workers were hurt, damage was caused to a number of emergency vehicles.

Speaking shortly after the violence, Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnston said:

‘It is incredibly saddening and maddening to see that there were a number of instances where our staff and other emergency services were lured into areas for what appears to be no other reason than mal intent.

‘Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, but the fact remains that no one goes to work expecting to be attacked, whether verbally or physically and nor should they.

‘When emergency services are there to help people, this mindless behaviour is incomprehensible and completely unacceptable.

‘Hoax calls at any time of year are reckless and potentially put lives at risk by tying up emergency resources, and we will work with partners to find those found responsible.’

