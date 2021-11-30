CCTV footage (scroll down for video) has been released by Burnley Police (Lancashire) as part of an investigation into the cowardly attacks against emergency workers on bonfire night.
Emergency workers from the police, ambulance service and fire and rescue service came under attack after being lured by mindless morons intent on harming these life-savers.
Whilst thankfully no emergency workers were hurt, damage was caused to a number of emergency vehicles.
Speaking shortly after the violence, Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnston said:
‘It is incredibly saddening and maddening to see that there were a number of instances where our staff and other emergency services were lured into areas for what appears to be no other reason than mal intent.
‘Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, but the fact remains that no one goes to work expecting to be attacked, whether verbally or physically and nor should they.
‘When emergency services are there to help people, this mindless behaviour is incomprehensible and completely unacceptable.
‘Hoax calls at any time of year are reckless and potentially put lives at risk by tying up emergency resources, and we will work with partners to find those found responsible.’
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and to subscribe to our FREE newsletter.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below