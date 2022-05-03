Video footage has emerged on social media of the moment when firefighters were called to rescue a shirtless male from a kid’s toy car.
In the footage below, the male is assisted by two firefighters as he tries to get out of a red and yellow Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Car.
The trapped male positions his arms in the air as onlookers laugh at the spectacle unfolding in front of them.
However, during the 50-second clip, the male cannot free himself, at which point the footage ends.
One social media user commented: ‘Sorry, need to ask but was he driving and driving as I see a bottle of something at the bottom of the video?’.
Another added: ‘How the firefighters kept a straight face the entire time is beyond me! Not laughing & recording. Priceless.’
One viewer pointed out that they would rather stay in the toy car than have to call out the fire service: ‘I think I’d stay like that before I call the fire department lol’.
