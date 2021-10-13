The London Fire Brigade has said that it believes that the fire in a tower block in south London on Tuesday night involved a candle.

One woman and one child were injured in the incident that started at around 20:00 hours in a flat on the 20th floor on Tuesday evening.

The woman was treated at the scene, and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.

Around 50 residents were evacuated from the building as 70 firefighters tackled the blaze.

A resident on the 20th floor told BBC London that she called 999 after hearing “an explosion from next door”.

“The smoke took on quick, then it just started engulfing the whole landing,” she said.

“The flames were just gushing out of the flat.”

Another neighbour on the same floor said she and her children fled down 20 flights of stairs.

“I instantly just got wet towels and put it over their faces,” she said. “They came out with no shoes on, nothing.

“A man helped me carry my son down the stairs and my other son was helping my daughter.”

Image credit: London Fire Brigade

Station Commander Pete Johnson, who was at the scene, said:

“Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival.

“There was also lots of visible flame which has prompted a high number of calls to our Control Officers.

“Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control.”

The Brigade said that its 999 Control Officers took 18 calls to the blaze and that the first call was received at 20:02 hours, adding that the fire was under control by 20:53 hours.

Fire crews from Battersea, Fulham, Wandsworth, North Kensington and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.

Recommended video: