A video (scroll down for footage) has been shared on Twitter that appears to show two ‘fake police’ officers after they gained entry to an address in east London.
In the video, a female says, ‘show me your ID’ as the two males sheepishly withdraw from the premises whilst swearing.
One of the males can be heard saying: ‘I don’t need to show you my I.D’ as he tries to push the camera out of the victim’s hands. Of course, had they been genuine police officers, then they would have happily produced their warrant cards.
As the two males leave the premises, one of them can be heard to say: ‘f**king hell’ as he tries to put away an ASP.
As the two ‘fake cops’ get shouted out of the premises, one of them appears to speak into a fake radio whilst saying: ‘yeah, they are selling drugs’.
Moments later, as the pair leave the block of flats, the victims follow the two males out onto the road.
One of them then speaks into a fake radio and can be heard to say: ‘yeah, they are being quite aggressive’. He then pulls out a mobile phone a few moments later and can be heard saying: ‘yeah, she is stalking me down the road…hello!?’ at which point he then runs away.
The female recording the footage keeps following the two males as they run away from the scene.
Had the two males been genuine officers, then, given the situation, they would have radioed for more units to attend the scene.
Opinion
To the untrained eye, these two males appear to be quite convincing.
They are wearing baseball caps with the word ‘Police’ as well as ‘police lanyards. They also appear to be carrying quick-cuffs and an ASP.
But when they were asked to show their I.D., they perhaps realised that their attempt to convince their victims that they were police officers, had failed.
If the two males had been real police officers, they would have radioed for backup in a situation such as this. Of course, they also would have had their warrant cards with them.
In the tweet that published the video, there is mention that the incident happened in Tower Hamlets, which comes under the Metropolitan Police.
The baseball caps the two males are wearing are those traditionally worn by county officers. Met Police baseball caps have the Metropolitan Police emblem on them, with the words ‘Police Officer’, as opposed to just ‘police’.
They also appear to be wearing utility belts, but most of the pouches on the belt are empty. The covert harness one of the males is wearing is also on backwards.
Another giveaway that the two males are fake police officers, is their ‘radio’ procedure (or lack thereof).
If they were genuine officers, then they would not be walking away from the address whilst saying: ‘yeah, they are selling drugs, they have got cannabis’ or words to that effect.
The victims did a great job of challenging the two males, but ideally, they should have called 999 as soon as they suspected that the two males were not real police officers.
The incident also highlights why online retailers must be forced to stop selling ‘police’ clothing.
