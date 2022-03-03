You might have seen the footage before of police officers using a ‘big red key’ to gain entry into a property.

But have you ever seen footage of the police using a ‘big red chainsaw’ (other colours are also available) to get through a door?

Earlier today (3rd March), officers from Essex Police Operation Support Group (OSG) used a chainsaw to get into a property.

An officer attached to the unit tweeted: ‘This is one of the toughest doors we have come across.

‘A metal outer on this door with three locks, each with three bolts.

‘The chainsaw did a cracking job & still gained entry in around a minute’

Watch what happened in the video below: