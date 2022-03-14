Shocking CCTV footage below shows the moment when an electric bike burst into flames during a recharge.
The incident happened on 31st December 2021 at 06:17 hours after the electric bike had been left on charge overnight.
Initially, the male in the footage runs to retrieve some water to throw over the fire – something you should never do with an electrical fire – but he slips over as he runs back towards the electric bike.
When trying to put out an electrical fire, a Carbon dioxide extinguisher (CO2) should always be used (buy one on Amazon starting from as little as £39)
The container of water falls onto the floor and comes into contact with the fire as the male is then forced to take cover as the battery in the bike starts to explode.
The male then opens the patio doors to the property before retreating as the emergency services make their way to the scene.
Most well-known and reputable electric bike manufacturers have circuitry that prevents batteries from overcharing.
There are far too many of these unregistered vehicles on the streets, some of which are capable of 50 mph. I also suspect that there are lots of cheap Chinese machines which do not conform to regulations.
We really must clamp down in the illegal electric bikes and scooters. People are already dying on the streets driving these things and this is the second video of a serious fire on this site.
I was also watching a TV programme dealing with an electric car fire in a transporter. The wreck had to be turned upside down and returned to the yard with a pump escort where it was immersed in water for a few days.
The car was a Audi, so presumably properly made with a price to match.