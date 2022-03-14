Shocking CCTV footage below shows the moment when an electric bike burst into flames during a recharge.

The incident happened on 31st December 2021 at 06:17 hours after the electric bike had been left on charge overnight.

Initially, the male in the footage runs to retrieve some water to throw over the fire – something you should never do with an electrical fire – but he slips over as he runs back towards the electric bike.

When trying to put out an electrical fire, a Carbon dioxide extinguisher (CO2) should always be used

The container of water falls onto the floor and comes into contact with the fire as the male is then forced to take cover as the battery in the bike starts to explode.

The male then opens the patio doors to the property before retreating as the emergency services make their way to the scene.

Most well-known and reputable electric bike manufacturers have circuitry that prevents batteries from overcharing.