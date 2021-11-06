Eight Metropolitan Police officers have been injured after trouble flared in London last night during what has been branded the ‘million mask march.’

The Met said that 12 arrests were made during the violent disorder, which saw fireworks being thrown at the police and members of the public.

A spokesperson for the force said that the arrests had been made for a ‘variety of offences’.

Tension Boil Over on Parliament Square pic.twitter.com/BEDSWsDh2g — Subject Access (@SubjectAccesss) November 5, 2021

It is understood that the majority of individuals who took it upon themselves to target the police had travelled from outside London.

A section 35 dispersal order was put in place across Westminster, including Parliament Square.

Officers had initially tried to engage with the protesters, but their pleas were largely ignored.

Police and protesters fighting in Parliament Square London 🇬🇧 ,Million mask march protesters firing fireworks 💥 towards the police, multiple arrests pic.twitter.com/PejUTFaCGR — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) November 5, 2021

As well as aiming fireworks towards the police, flares – which emit toxic smoke – were also set off.

At one point, a coward in the crowd threw a bottle at a police officer, hitting her in the head.

Policewoman hit in head by plastic bottle during ugly scuffles at ‘Million Mask March' in London.

Protesters were demonstrating against various causes, including vaccine passports and Boris Johnson. #MMM2021 #Millionmaskmarch #MMMLondon #Anonymous #Londonprotest #Londonprotests pic.twitter.com/5XLg08Ucqr — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) November 5, 2021

During the disorder, a crowd that gathered in Parliament Square started to light fireworks and rockets, with members of the public being hit by the explosives.

At that point, officers moved in to the crowd to remove fireworks and prevent further harm from being caused to members of the public.

That is when officers started to come under attack.

Police pull away from the square. Powerful bangedcthrown pic.twitter.com/JLkRBsBQxJ — Chris Hobbs (@obbsie) November 5, 2021

The Met thanked their colleagues in the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade for their assistance during the disorder.

