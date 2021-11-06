Eight Metropolitan Police officers have been injured after trouble flared in London last night during what has been branded the ‘million mask march.’
The Met said that 12 arrests were made during the violent disorder, which saw fireworks being thrown at the police and members of the public.
A spokesperson for the force said that the arrests had been made for a ‘variety of offences’.
It is understood that the majority of individuals who took it upon themselves to target the police had travelled from outside London.
A section 35 dispersal order was put in place across Westminster, including Parliament Square.
Officers had initially tried to engage with the protesters, but their pleas were largely ignored.
As well as aiming fireworks towards the police, flares – which emit toxic smoke – were also set off.
At one point, a coward in the crowd threw a bottle at a police officer, hitting her in the head.
During the disorder, a crowd that gathered in Parliament Square started to light fireworks and rockets, with members of the public being hit by the explosives.
At that point, officers moved in to the crowd to remove fireworks and prevent further harm from being caused to members of the public.
That is when officers started to come under attack.
The Met thanked their colleagues in the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade for their assistance during the disorder.
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below