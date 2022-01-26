Specialist Op Raptor officers from Essex Police have secured more than five years in jail for a drill artist who used his music to brag about recruiting young boys to help run his drug-dealing operation in Basildon.

Olusogo Ajewole, who performed under the name B-Levelz, ran the H line, which sold crack cocaine and heroin in the Basildon area.

In his music videos, Ajewole wears a mask or balaclava and boasts about making large sums of money by getting “youngers” [young people] to sell drugs for him.

His songs also express fears of being followed by the police while the lyrics also state: “Raptor’s got me on edge.”

Officers used a number of his music videos as evidence when the case file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Officers from Op Raptor carried out a five-month investigation into the drugs line, resulting in warrants being executed at several addresses in Basildon, Vange and Purfleet in December 2020.

These included his recording studio in Vange Park Road and his home in Caspian Way, Purfleet.

When officers forced entry to the 33-year-old’s home, they found him in the living room.

Digital scales and crack cocaine, which was being prepared for sale, were on the sofa, where he had been sitting.

The drugs had a street value of about £5,600 and a tub of coins containing about £3,000.

Officers also found a mask used by Ajewole in his music videos.

Because of the overwhelming evidence gathered by officers, Ajewole had no option but to admit conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court on 1 April 2021.

He was sentenced to five years and eight months in jail on Friday, 21 January.

His associate Shane Butcher, 20, of Chevers Pawen, in Basildon, was convicted after trial of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for two years.

Scott McCormack, 24, was also arrested in connection with the investigation and admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He is yet to be sentenced.

Detective Inspector Scott Fitzmaurice, of Op Raptor South, said:

“Ajewole was literally caught in the act and the evidence we had compiled against him over the course of five months of investigation meant he had no opportunity but to plead guilty.

“He ran the H line, with Butcher and McCormack as his trusted associates, and employed runners to sell the drugs to customers.

“Ajewole glorified the lifestyle of a drug dealer in his music videos, bragging about selling drugs and making money, and using young boys to sell drugs.

“But the truth is there is nothing glamorous about drug dealing and what he describes in those videos is exploitation of children, needless violence, and the selfish pursuit of making money off the back of other people’s misery.”

Ajewole was among the first to be investigated by the Essex Police Serious Violence Unit, after it was created in July 2020.

After bragging about his drug-dealing enterprise in his videos, this #drillmusic 'artist' has been banged up for five years thanks to officers from @EssexPoliceUK @EP_Raptor pic.twitter.com/LTZN7TdzkL — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) January 26, 2022