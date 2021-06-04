West Midlands Police have released some dashcam footage of the moment when two drug dealers decided to undertake heavy traffic via the hard shoulder on a busy motorway.

However, what they had not counted on was the fact that an unmarked Roads Policing Unit was also caught in the traffic.

After trying to pull the vehicle over, the driver floored it – taking the officer on a high-speed pursuit.

Check out the video below to find out what happened next

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_