Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service released this dramatic drone footage following a large fire at a recycling plant in Birtley.

The fire raged for four days before firefighters extinguished it. The incident happened at the beginning of February 2022.

More than 60 firefighters, nine appliances, an aerial ladder platform, and thermal imaging equipment were used during the response.

The emergency services are increasingly utilising drone technology in a variety of different ways.

This footage shows just how effective drones can be at large incidents where a birds-eye view gives emergency services personnel a vital perspective as events unfold.