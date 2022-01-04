A dodgy driver who led police on a dangerous five-minute pursuit across Cambridge, narrowly missing cyclists and other motorists, has been jailed.

Police signalled for Robert Busby to pull over as he drove his black Vauxhall Astra on the afternoon of 21 February (2021) on Coldhams Lane.

Busby initially began to slow and pull over to the left-hand side of the carriageway before making off onto Perne Road and Cherry Hinton Road.

During the pursuit, he narrowly avoided hitting other road users as he raced along at speeds of 80mph in 20mph zones.

Busby put the lives of motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users at risk in his selfish attempt to try and flee from the police.

It was only by sheer luck – and thanks to the skill of other road users – that nobody was seriously hurt by Busby’s dangerous driving.

Full story in the video below: