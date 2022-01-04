A dodgy driver who led police on a dangerous five-minute pursuit across Cambridge, narrowly missing cyclists and other motorists, has been jailed.
Police signalled for Robert Busby to pull over as he drove his black Vauxhall Astra on the afternoon of 21 February (2021) on Coldhams Lane.
Busby initially began to slow and pull over to the left-hand side of the carriageway before making off onto Perne Road and Cherry Hinton Road.
During the pursuit, he narrowly avoided hitting other road users as he raced along at speeds of 80mph in 20mph zones.
Busby put the lives of motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users at risk in his selfish attempt to try and flee from the police.
It was only by sheer luck – and thanks to the skill of other road users – that nobody was seriously hurt by Busby’s dangerous driving.
Full story in the video below:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below