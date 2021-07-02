Some new footage has emerged of the moment when a fireball erupts during a blaze in Elephant & Castle on 28th June.

In the footage below, a firefighter can be seen emerging from behind a fire engine, narrowly missing the brunt of the fireball.

In total, the London Fire Brigade sent around 100 firefighters to the scene. After four hours, the brave firefighters had managed to bring the inferno under control.

Six people were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service, and one person was treated in hospital.

The London Fire Brigade is investigating the cause of the fire.

