In a scene resembling a movie escape, a detainee made an audacious getaway from a Garda van, with the dramatic moment captured and now circulating on social media.

The footage (scroll down for the video) vividly shows the prisoner’s struggle to escape, sparking both alarm and disbelief among onlookers.

The precise location and timing of the incident remain unclear, but the video, filmed by astonished members of the public, clearly depicts the detainee’s determined efforts.

Parked near the Garda van, these eyewitnesses recorded as the prisoner tenaciously pried open a side panel of the van.

Amidst the unfolding drama, the voice of a witness rings out in the background, urgently imploring, “Call the guards! Call 999,” as the prisoner battles against the van’s confines.

The escape reaches its climax as the prisoner emerges after approximately 20 seconds of intense struggle.

He leaps from the upper part of the van and disappears into the night, still restrained by handcuffs in a front stack position.

The Garda is yet to comment on the incident, and an investigation is expected to follow.

Meanwhile, the video continues to spark discussions and debates on social media, with many expressing shock at the audacity of the escape and concern over the implications for public safety.

🚨 WATCH 🚨 Detainee escapes from Garda van by forcing open side panel. @CakeLegislator – what is the cake fine for this? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TwlQLtx1sG — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) January 17, 2024

Please help support our team of former officer’s services and HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, subscribing to our brand new YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!