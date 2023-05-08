A chilling blackmail plot involving two Stoke-on-Trent brothers has come to an end with the sentencing of 38-year-old Darren McLean from Hackney, London.
After an extensive investigation by Staffordshire Police’s Major and Organised Crime Department, Wood Green Crown Court sentenced McLean to ten years in prison on May 5th.
He received an additional five years for what police described as ‘unrelated’ offences.
In January, McLean was found guilty of two charges of conspiracy to blackmail and one count of conspiracy to falsely imprison.
The court heard how the Stoke-on-Trent brothers’ trip to London in July 2020 took a nightmarish turn as they became victims of blackmail threats.
Mobile phones were used to demand over £300,000 for the release of one brother, with the sinister calls continuing for days.
On July 16, armed police intercepted a yellow transit van (scroll down for video) leaving a travellers’ site in Cambridgeshire.
Body-worn camera footage shows the moment when officers stopped the van and rescued the male who was being kept in the back of the vehicle.
McLean, who was driving the van, quickly tried to destroy a mobile phone in his possession, later identified as one of the devices used to make the threats and demands.
The victim, whom McLean claimed was a friend, was found inside the van’s rear compartment, lying on a mattress, and reported being threatened with violence and racially abused.
With McLean’s sentencing, the brothers can finally breathe a sigh of relief, knowing justice has been served.
Deputy Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Garry Jackson said:
“This was a terrifying experience for the victims. It also had a profound impact on their family members and friends.
“The investigation was incredibly complex and involved a number of police forces who supported our efforts, including the Metropolitan Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
“I would like to thank all of the officers and staff involved from Staffordshire for working tirelessly on the case.
“As a force, we are committed to tackling and disrupting organised criminality.
“I also want to express our thanks to the prosecuting barristers Anne Whyte KC and Eloise Emanuel KC who have presented the case to the court, the jury, and also to Mr David Parsons, the reviewing lawyer from the Crown Prosecution Service, who has advised on the case since the start of the investigation.
“We’re pleased that McLean will now be serving a substantial sentence which reflects the seriousness of this disturbing crime.”
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
A job well done. The police tend to go “softly softly when travellers are involved as they don’t want to be accused of “racism”. They tend not to try too hard in poaching cases as it’s too much trouble because whole families are involved.