Operation SNAP is a scheme whereby motorists who have captured careless or dangerous driving on their dashcams can send the footage to the police.

Not all police forces currently participate in the scheme, but those that do have seen an increase in the number of motorists who have been convicted of a motoring offence who might have otherwise gotten away with it.

In the video below, North Yorkshire Police – one of the forces taking part in the scheme – has shared some footage sent to their Op SNAP team, caught on the dashcams of motorists who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

