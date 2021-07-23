Thames Valley Police have released some dashcam footage of the moment when 21-year-old Aaron Vass made off from officers.

The uninsured driver put other motorists’ lives at risk during the pursuit due to his poor driving and dangerous manoeuvres.

As with the vast majority of drivers who decide to flee from the police, it was not long before Vass ended up in cuffs in the back of a police van.

Vass being led away in cuffs,

As well as blasting through speed cameras, the dodgy driver also drove on the wrong side of the road, into the face of oncoming traffic.

Although the pursuit was called off, it was only a matter of time before officers caught up with Vass, who continued to drive dangerously even after the first pursuit.

He was led away from the vehicle in cuffs and transported to a local police station.

On 16th July, He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to a 12 month suspended prison sentence, ordered to undergo 200 hours of unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 24 months, will be required to take an extended re-test, his van was also seized and destroyed, and he was ordered to pay costs of £50.

