West Midlands Police (WMP) has released some drone footage (scroll down for video) of the moment when two 23-year-old women were rescued from a ‘swamp’ after getting lost in the darkness.
The two girls had been visiting Birmingham from Bristol when they became disorientated in a marshy area of Sutton Park.
WMP control room staff sent one of their drone units to the area to try and find the women.
It did not take long before the drone’s thermal imaging camera picked up the heat sources of the two distraught women.
Sergeant Keith Bennett from WMP’s Drones Unit said:
“They were unfamiliar with the area, stuck in boggy ground, and it was pitch black…it would have been a scary situation for anyone.
“They’d been stuck for about 30 minutes, and their phone batteries were running low. They called a friend who went on to alert us at around 6.20pm.
“Even though the trees, our thermal camera and skilled drone operator was able to find the women after a lengthy search over what was a large expanse of ground.
“It was a lovely moment to see one of them giving the officer a hug on the relief of being found.”
Most police forces around the country use high specification drones supplied by DJI Drones.
