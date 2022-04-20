A man who drove at police officers and pedestrians in a desperate attempt to escape arrest has pleaded guilty in court (scroll down for video).

Talha Hayat, 26, of Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes appeared at East London Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 April having been charged earlier the same day with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and being in possession of cannabis.

Hayat pleaded guilty to all offences and was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 17 May.

The court heard that at 02:35hrs on Monday, 18 April, officers on duty in Hoxton Square, N1, were made aware that a man who was believed to have been drinking had just got into his car and driven off.

The car, which Hayat was driving, was still in the square, stopped in queuing traffic.

Talha Hayat

When officers approached and asked him to turn off the engine and get out of the car, Hayat instead accelerated, first driving dangerously towards the officers, then back into another queuing car and then forward again, trying to force his vehicle through a gap between other cars that was far too small.

Three cars belonging to members of the public were hit, causing substantial damage, with officers and pedestrians only narrowly avoiding serious injury.

His car was eventually brought to a stop, and officers were able to remove him and place him under arrest. He was charged as above the following day.

Superintendent Ed Wells, from the Central East Command Unit, said:

“Hayat’s actions were shocking. There is no place on our roads for people who will use their cars as weapons in this way.

“The officers who responded to this incident showed admirable bravery in continuing to try and apprehend him, despite being on foot, even as he accelerated towards them, members of the public and into other cars.

“I have no doubt their actions helped protect the public who were being put at risk by Hayat’s reckless behaviour.

“Police officers go to work each day not knowing what challenges they will come up against. This incident is an example of the risks they face in protecting the public and I am very proud of their actions.”