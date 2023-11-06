A disqualified motorist has been handed a sentence following a high-speed pursuit through Brighton (scroll down for the video)
Emre Baglam, 20, from Holmbridge Gardens, Enfield, has been sentenced after engaging in a selfish evasion of officers, which culminated in a single-vehicle collision. Nobody was injured.
Chichester Crown Court heard that on September 3, Baglam, who was already banned from driving, failed to heed police signals to stop on Preston Road.
Footage of the incident released by Sussex Police illustrates the gravity of the offence, showing Baglam accelerating to 70mph in a residential 20mph zone, committing several traffic offences, including running red lights, overtaking dangerously, and even driving against the flow of traffic.
The pursuit, which involved units from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) and the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU), ended when Baglam’s Audi careered off the road and into a hedge.
Baglam pleaded guilty to a series of offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop, not providing a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.
The court has imposed a two-year driving ban and a 20-month suspended prison sentence on Baglam, alongside a directive to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
Furthermore, he is mandated to attend 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions and 19 Thinking Skills Programme sessions and will be under electronic monitoring until July 2024.
Sussex Police, in a statement via RPU Sergeant Vicki Rees, has emphasised the relentless efforts to apprehend those who flout traffic laws and jeopardise public safety.
“This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders and take dangerous drivers off our roads before they cause harm to themselves or other road users,” said Sgt Rees.
According to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), there were 5,570 police pursuits in England and Wales in 2021.
Of these, 3,690 (65%) involved drivers who were already on a driving ban, meaning that the vast majority of police pursuits in England and Wales involve drivers who are already breaking the law.
Should you encounter difficulties with the video loading, or if you are not a Facebook user, alternative viewing options are available on our X page and TikTok page
Car owners are encouraged to take proactive measures to secure their vehicles. Products available on Amazon have proven to be effective in deterring car thieves:
- Stoplock Pro Elite Car Steering Wheel Lock: A sturdy lock that clamps onto the steering wheel, acting as a visible deterrent with its bright yellow colour and secure double locking mechanism.
- Mengshen Wireless Vibration Alarm: An alarm system activated by vibration that can alert owners to potential theft attempts with a loud siren, controllable by remote.
- Samfolk Faraday Box for Car Keys: A signal-blocking box that prevents thieves from intercepting the signal from car key fobs, thereby foiling relay attacks.
- Tevlaphee Steering Wheel Lock for Cars: This bright yellow, durable steel lock adds another layer of security and serves as a visual deterrent to potential thieves.
- Gadlane Twin Bar Steering Wheel Lock: It locks both the steering wheel and the brake pedal, offering dual protection and is straightforward to fit and remove.
Disclaimer: Emergency Services News participates in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. We may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases made through our recommended links.
Before you go...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust. Our volunteer team of emergency services veterans are dedicated to bringing you authentic, underreported stories, not for financial gain, but out of a shared passion to honour those who risk their lives for us.
While we persist in our mission despite running at a loss, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by our heroes, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
What a pathetic sentence for all those crimes. He should have served the 2 year sentence and started his ban after serving the sentence. No wonder car crime is on the rise. The judge or magistrates who let him off should be named and put on domestic cases only.
He should have gone to jail for twice as long as his previous ban, plus another year for each of the offences, namely dangerous driving, ignoring traffic signals, not obeying a police officer and criminal damage as a result of the end game crash. That would see him locked up for around 10 years. He would not do it again.
Of course, he might not be a British citizen in which case he must be jailed pending deportation, however long that might take. Any dependents that then rely on benefits would get sent back too.