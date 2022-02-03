The following dashcam footage highlights why you should always slow down when you encounter thick fog when driving on the motorway.

In the footage below, a vehicle with a dashcam fitted can be seen making progress along lane one of a three-lane motorway.

After around 16 seconds, initially bright and sunny conditions with good visibility quickly changes into conditions where the visibility drops to approximately 30ft.

Within seconds, at least three stationary cars and a lorry suddenly appear as vehicles plough into the back of them.

The vehicle with the dashcam pulls over onto the hard shoulder as a heavy goods vehicle comes to a stop next to it.

The HGV can then be seen shaking as more vehicles plough into the back of it.