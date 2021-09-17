Three robbers have been put behind bars for a total of nine years following a knife-point robbery and vehicle pursuit that was live-streamed by one of the robbers (scroll down for video).

Effiong Nsa and Salah Ibrahim robbed a man in Dartford before getaway driver Shamil Ibrahim drove them away from the scene, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Salah Ibrahim shared a live video of the group being followed by several police vehicles before specially trained officers brought them to a controlled stop on the A2 during the pursuit.

Co-offender Sunny Reeve was arrested elsewhere in Dartford on the same afternoon.

They were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, 7 September 2021.

L to R Nsa, Salah Ibrahim and Sunny Reeve

The offending began at around 2 pm on 15 January 2021, when the victim travelled to some garages off Knights Manor Way to meet Salah Ibrahim.

He was driven to the scene by a friend but, upon arriving, found that Nsa and Reeve had joined Salah Ibrahim.

After a short conversation, Nsa pulled out a machete and told him to ‘give me everything you got.’

The victim attempted to run away but was chased by all three offenders, who grabbed the back of his coat and pulled him to the floor.

He then handed over £20 to Salah Ibrahim.

After handing over the cash, the victim returned to his friend’s vehicle but before they could get away Nsa approached the driver and threatened her with the same weapon.

Ibrahim Live-streamed the pursuit

She refused to hand over her keys and phone and the offenders ran away towards a silver BMW 316.

Several witnesses saw the incident and Kent Police immediately sent patrols to the scene.

Body-worn video showing Kent Police bringing the getaway car to a controlled stop.

Officers located the BMW close to the location of the offence.

It was being driven by Shamil Ibrahim, with the other three passengers inside, and failed to stop when requested by the police.

A pursuit then took place, during which the vehicle was driven at excessive speed across Dartford, Swanscombe and Northfleet.

It was also observed travelling through red lights, driving towards oncoming vehicles, and heading the wrong way around a roundabout.

As the chase was ongoing, Salah Ibrahim live-streamed the offending on a social media account belonging to him.

Despite their dangerous efforts to evade capture, specially trained officers were able to bring the getaway car to a controlled stop on the A2 coastbound.

Effiong Nsa and both Ibrahims were then pulled from the car, with Reeve detained on the same afternoon elsewhere in Dartford.

Nsa committed the Dartford robbery while he was on bail, and awaiting a court date, having been charged with a robbery that took place at Bluewater Shopping Centre on 29 August 2020.

During the offence, he and co-offender James Adodo approached a boy on the lower level and demanded he hands over a Canada Goose branded jacket.

Fearing the offenders were in possession of a knife the victim, who was 15 at the time, handed over the jacket which also contained a bank card and wireless earphones to Adodo.

Nsa, 19, of Gouge Avenue, Gravesend, admitted two counts of robbery, attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to four years and two months’ imprisonment.

Reeve, 23, of Knights Manor Way, Dartford, admitted one count of robbery. He was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment.

Salah Ibrahim, 20, of Virginia Walk, Gravesend, admitted robbery. He was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Shamil Ibrahim, 21, of Virginia Walk, Gravesend, admitted dangerous driving. He was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for a year, at Woolwich Crown Court on 5 May.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 18 months.

Adodo, 21, of Bell Close, Greenhithe, admitted the Bluewater robbery and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on 12 January 2021 to nine months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Kelly-Ann Tindall, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said:

‘Countless members of the public were endangered during the pursuit and our officers did an outstanding job to safely bring them to a controlled stop.

‘There can’t be any tolerance towards any individuals who are willing to use violence or show such an extreme disregard for innocent members of the public.

‘From the outset, we took the most robust course of action by remanding them in custody and I am pleased that our investigation has now led to the robbers facing a prison sentence.’