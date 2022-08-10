If you do not believe that police officers should be allowed to show elements of their personality whilst at work, this article is not for you.

Instead, we recommend reading the ‘Assaulted On Duty‘ section on our website because you will learn more about why police officers must be allowed to ‘let off some steam’ whilst at work.

For everyone else, a reader sent us a link to a great video (scroll down for footage) of a female police officer in Birmingham gently swaying to the captivating sounds of ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’ by the Culture Club

The officer and her colleague provided high-visibility patrols at an event in Birmingham.

Although slowly edging into the grove, the officer’s colleague was not quite as enthusiastic.

The video, shared on TikTok, has been ‘liked’ nearly 40k times with hundreds of thousands of views.

As you would imagine, in the comments, there were the usual whines and moans from professional moaners who thought that the subtle and uplifting moves by the officer were ‘unprofessional’.

But the vast majority of viewers loved what they were seeing. In fact, out of 100 comments we saw, only one had been penned by a professional moaner.

One person wrote: ‘The girl is enjoying her self she’s getting into the grove’.

Another added: ‘How cool is she, very nice.’

There was also the usual deluge of propositions from men and women who volunteered to take the officer out on a date.

Despite the best efforts of some sections of the mainstream media to constantly bash emergency workers, it is great to see that their efforts are primarily in vain.

If you are reading this, and you are an emergency worker, and you find yourself at a music festival, then feel free to sway along to the beat gently.

Because we, and 99% of the decent-minded law-abiding general public, will always have your backs.

