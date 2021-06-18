Tesla UK has revealed a version of its Model 3 saloon, which the company says will be available to emergency services across the UK for trial and assessment. Some pictures have been released of the police Tesla Model 3 (see video below).

Emergency Services agencies up and down the country are currently trialling more electric vehicles ahead of the UK Government’s targeted shift to all new car sales being fully electric by 2030.

Tesla has not revealed precise specifications for the Model 3 emergency service trial car.

Still, the wheels would suggest it is a Performance variant of the brand’s best-selling model, meaning a range of up to 352 miles, 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 152mph, alongside all-wheel-drive.

The move to trial the Model 3 as an emergency response vehicle in Britain mirrors deployments for the Model 3 with several police forces in the United States.

Tesla has yet to confirm if any UK forces have developed an interest in the Model 3 so far.

