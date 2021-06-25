Kent Police have released some body-worn camera footage of the moment when two of their Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress.

As officers arrived on the scene, they spotted a red van parked outside the building society.

After exiting their response vehicle, they ran into the property without regard for their safety.

Once inside, they found a masked male who was attempted to break through an internal door with an angle grinder.

