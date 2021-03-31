West Midlands Police have released some dash-cam and body-worn camera footage of the moment when a dangerous driver attempts to flee from the law is brought to a dramatic end.

25-year-old Atif Ayub made off from officers when they tried to pull him over.

In an attempt to get away from the police, Ayub blew through numerous red lights and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

Thankfully, no police officers or members of the public were hurt in the incident.

