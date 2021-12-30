A mob of confused and belligerent anti-vaxxers stormed a test site, believing it to be a vaccination centre yesterday, 29th December.
Despite being heard to shout ‘freedom’ the deranged mob intended to interfere with three freedom of choice of those who want to get vaccinated against C19.
Or at least, that was their plan until they realised that they had ‘stormed’ a testing centre rather than a vaccination centre.
The mob in the video confused the testing centre with a vaccination site whilst at the same time claiming to have ‘woken up’.
Footage shared on social media showed the group of several dozen anti-vaxxers, led by former UKIP candidate Jeff Wyatt, walking through the testing facility holding up placards encouraging people not to get vaccinated.
Piers Corbyn, a prominent anti-lockdown protester and brother of the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, could not be seen in the footage but was pictured attending other stops during the so-called “Freedom Rally”,
This included an invasion of the Milton Keynes Theatre.
In the footage, rambling protesters could be seen walking towards the NHS test-and-trace centre while a man on a loudspeaker claims that it is where the “vaccine rollout” is taking place as the vocal pack walk by a sign that reads “Testing”.
Staff were forced to avoid the shouty mob by taking cover in offices as the crowd could be heard to shout “disgrace” and “shame on you”.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said:
‘We are aware of an anti-vaccination protest in Milton Keynes today.
‘We’re currently reviewing the activity for any criminal offences and will take swift action if any have been committed.
‘To report information, please call 101 or report online with reference 604 29/12/2021.
‘If you have a photo or video evidence, please use this link https://orlo.uk/NU9pe & describe what’s been captured.
‘This can be reviewed by officers who will directly contact you, please include the ref number.
‘Where criminal activity has been disclosed, we will take action.’
