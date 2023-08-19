In a light-hearted moment that has quickly captured the hearts of the internet, a video surfaced showing a Cheshire Police officer in Chester taking a routine task to the next level.

As she diligently pumped air into the rear nearside tyre of her police car with a foot pump, the driver parked next to her had the perfect soundtrack blaring from his radio: the catchy dance track, “You’ve got to pump it up… Don’t you know pump it up.”

The timely song not only set the rhythm for her task but also brought out a delightful laugh from the officer, adding a human touch to the everyday duties of the police.

The video was cleverly shared by the Instagram account Sensus.Music, highlighting the upcoming ‘Sensus Fest’ on 23rd Sept.

Captioning the video, they wrote: “Even Cheshire Police are excited for Sensus Fest on Sat 23rd Sept”

In less than a week, this jovial moment has garnered over 122,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram, proving that sometimes, all we need is a little laugh and the right song to make even the most mundane tasks enjoyable.

The video is available below for those eager to relive this officer’s rhythmic moment.

It’s safe to say that the next time you’re in a bit of a rut, perhaps the trick is to ‘pump it up’ with a tune.

The ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!