London Under Siege: A Shocking Confrontation
In a startling display of violence during broad daylight in London, a group of around 100 armed males launched an attack on Metropolitan Police officers. A video, 42 seconds in length and rapidly spreading online, captures some of this alarming and shocking incident.
Unprecedented Violence Caught on Camera
The disturbing footage reveals a chaotic scene with approximately 100 men, many armed, aggressively attacking police officers.
In the clip, the officers outnumbered and under siege, struggle to defend themselves against the onslaught. At one point in the video, a barrier is thrown at a police officer, who is knocked back owing to the force of the attack.
Surrounding them, at least five police vans are seen attempting to provide a barrier against the attackers.
A Clash at the Lighthouse: Reports from the Ground
According to reports, police officers responded to a “big confrontation” in London, with 50 supposed “protesters” clashing outside the Lighthouse on Camberwell Road.
The Metropolitan Police, confirming their presence at the scene in SE5, had to deal with a large crowd gathered outside a private venue.
In response to the growing tension, a Section 35 dispersal order was issued, granting officers the authority to exclude individuals from the area for up to 48 hours. No figures have been released yet by the Met regarding how many individuals were arrested or how many police officers were injured.
Local Residents Express Concern
The disturbance has caused shock and alarm among local residents, with social media buzzing with eyewitness accounts. Families – many with young children – can be seen running away from the scene as the deranged mob of thugs swing their weapons around in the air.
Descriptions of a significant police presence and the arrival of numerous vans paint a picture of a situation that escalated rapidly.
One social media user noted the rarity of such a heavy police deployment in the area, indicating the seriousness of the event.
The Viral Spread of the Incident
The video capturing this violent clash has already garnered over 200,000 views, reflecting the public’s shock and concern over such events in London.
The uploader, who seemingly stumbled upon the scene, expressed their disbelief with the comment: “I just wanted to go to the corner shop man, what is this.”
As this story continues to unfold, please stay connected with us for the latest updates.
Don’t miss out on any developments – subscribe to our free newsletter or join our free WhatsApp channel.
Be the first to know as we bring you the most current and comprehensive coverage on this and other breaking news stories.
I just wanted to go to the corner shop man, what is this pic.twitter.com/WkxDRi1Naa— Liam Heath (@liamfheath) December 30, 2023
Please help support our team of former emergency services and HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!
You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.
Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!
Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news
Join our WhatsApp community!
ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities.
To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press 'Join community'.
No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team.
Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free!
If you don't like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose 'exit group'.
Before you read or leave a comment...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust
While we persist in our mission, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by the men and women who serve, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Where the f⬆️@k were the dogs and armed officers during this. Surely force should have been used. Ideal for water cannons but think they were sold cheap by knan when he got in. About high time control of the streets were taken back so people can feel safe. And get these guys proper sentences and if no spaces in jail put them on a tag 24/7 house arrest as if in prison